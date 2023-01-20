WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s victory over Rutgers on Thursday
Michigan State basketball is back in the winning column.
The Spartans used solid offensive performances from a number of different players and stifling defense in the second half to pick up a victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. The final score was 70-57 in favor of the Spartans.
Five different Spartans reach double digits in scoring, including a game-high 16 points and 7 assists from A.J. Hoggard. Jaxon Kohler was also notably impressive in the win, finishing with a double-double and career-high 12 points.
Check out highlights from the Spartans victory over the Scarlet Knights below:
Spartan Dawgs got it done.
HIGHLIGHTS 📽️ pic.twitter.com/iMIH0I4Jqt
— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 20, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.
More Basketball!
Michigan State basketball's Jaxon Kohler offsets Rutgers inside play in 70-57 win
Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 70-56 win over Rutgers
Michigan State basketball downs No. 23 Rutgers at home, 70-57