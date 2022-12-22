WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s victory over Oakland on Wednesday

Michigan State basketball continued their annual dominance of Oakland on Wednesday with a sloppy victory over the Grizzlies, 67-54.

The Spartans weren’t particularly sharp but they used a strong finish to the first half and electric start to the second half to build a lead they’d never surrender. Michigan State received double-digit scoring efforts from Joey Hauser (16 points), Jaden Akins (15 points) and Tyson Walker (13 points). Akins had a career high in scoring against Oakland.

Michigan State improved to 8-4 on the season with the win and will next take the court against Buffalo in their final non-conference game of the year on Dec. 30.

Check out highlights from the Spartans’ victory over Oakland below:

Win at the Bres 🙌 HIGHLIGHTS 📽️ pic.twitter.com/FNeZSB7oLE — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire