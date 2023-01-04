WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s victory over Nebraska on Tuesday

Michigan State basketball added onto their current winning streak with an impressive showing against Nebraska to pickup the 74-56 win on Tuesday. With the win, the Spartans are now 10-4 on the season and have won five straight games.

The Spartans were led by Tyson Walker in scoring with 21 points. A.J. Hoggard dished out nine assists, Joey Hauser recorded his second straight double-double and Jaxon Kohler had a career-high 10 points in the win as well.

Check out highlights from the Spartans victory over Nebraska on Tuesday night below:

Resumed B1G play with a WIN 🎬 HIGHLIGHTS 📽️ pic.twitter.com/hsR9gcM1d3 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire