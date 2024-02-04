WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s victory over Maryland

Michigan State basketball picked up another big home conference win over Maryland on Saturday to complete a perfect 2-0 week on the hardwood.

The Spartans used a late run to pull away from the Terps and earn the 63-54 victory. With the win, Michigan State improved to 14-8 overall and 6-5 in Big Ten play. This marks the first time all season that the Spartans are above .500 in conference play.

Michigan State will return to the court on Tuesday in a road matchup at Minnesota. However, before turning our focus to the Golden Gophers, let’s take a look at the top highlights from the Spartans’ victory over Maryland below:

HIGHLIGHTS from tonight 📽️ pic.twitter.com/HZ4DjIvSCW — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 4, 2024

