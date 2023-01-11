WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s thrilling road victory over Wisconsin

Michigan State used some late-game heroics from a handful of players to come from behind and pick up a big-time road victory over No. 18 Wisconsin, 69-65.

The Spartans used a 15-to-6 run across the final four minutes of the game to erase a five-point deficit and earn the win over the Badgers. Michigan State was led offensively by Joey Hauser’s 20 points, with the starting back court combining for 35 points as well. A.J. Hoggard especially was huge for the Spartans down the stretch, hitting a few big-time buckets and icing the game away at the free throw line.

With the win, Michigan State is now 12-4 on the season and 4-1 in conference play. They are tied with Purdue for first place in the Big Ten.

Check out highlights from the Spartans’ victory over Wisconsin below:

