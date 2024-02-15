WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s road win over Penn State

Malik Hall came to play on Wednesday night.

Michigan State basketball got a career-high scoring night from Hall to top Penn State for a much-needed road win. Hall finished the game with 29 points to lead the Spartans to the 80-72 victory over the Nittany Lions.

With the win, Michigan State improves to 16-9 overall and 8-6 in Big Ten play. The Spartans will now turn their focus to a road tilt at rival Michigan on Saturday night.

Before moving on to the Wolverines, let’s take a look at highlights from the Spartans’ win over Penn State below:

HIGHLIGHTS from Happy Valley 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7crYaWjcDi — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 15, 2024

