WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s rivalry victory over Michigan

An ugly win is better than a pretty loss.

Michigan State didn’t bring its A-game on the offensive end on Saturday but was stifling defensively to pick up a big-time rivalry victory over Michigan, 59-53, from the Breslin Center. The victory extended Michigan State’s winning streak to six games and improves them to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Offensively, the Spartans were led by the trio of A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Malik Hall. Those three combined for 44 of the Spartans’ 59 points on Saturday.

Check out highlights from the Spartans’ victory over the Wolverines below:

Sixth straight win. HIGHLIGHTS 📽️ pic.twitter.com/5stAVdsI3M — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 7, 2023

