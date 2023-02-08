WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s narrow victory over Maryland on Tuesday

It wasn’t easy, but Michigan State was able to hold on to pick up a much needed victory over Maryland on Tuesday night from the Breslin Center.

The Spartans led by as many as 15 points in the first half and 12 points in the second half, but needed a late rally to seal the victory, 63-58, over the Terps. Michigan State was led offensively by Joey Hauser with 20 points and Tyson Walker with 17 points. A.J. Hoggard also played a big role in the win with a near triple-double at eight points, eight assists and 10 rebounds.

With the win, Michigan State improves to 15-9 overall and 7-6 in conference play on the year.

Check out highlights from the Spartans victory over the Terps below:

Another one in the W column. HIGHLIGHTS 📽️ pic.twitter.com/cXvkWyvo6g — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 8, 2023

Tom Izzo speaks to media following Michigan State basketball's home win over Maryland

