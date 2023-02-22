WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s emotional victory over Indiana on Tuesday

Michigan State basketball is back in the win column.

The Spartans overcame a poor start to earn a massively emotional win over Indiana on Tuesday night. Michigan State trailed for most of the first half but rallied late in the opening frame and never looked behind after that.

Michigan State was led offensively by two of its starting guards with Tyson Walker scoring 23 points and A.J. Hoggard scoring 22 points. Joey Hauser and Malik Hall also reached double-digits in points with 10 each.

With the win, Michigan State improves to 17-10 overall and 9-7 in Big Ten play.

Check out some of the best highlights from the Spartans’ win below:

Highlights vs the Hoosiers 📹 pic.twitter.com/zbmPiD0qN5 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 22, 2023

