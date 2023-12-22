WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball’s dominant win over Stony Brook on Thursday

Michigan State basketball is entering the holiday break on fire.

The Spartans picked up their third straight dominant blowout victory in the past week on Thursday, topping Stony Brook by the score of 99-55. This was the first time all season that Michigan State had won three straight games.

Several Spartans contributed in a big way to the win, including Jaden Akins who finished with a career-high 22 points. AJ Hoggard also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.

With the win, Michigan State improved to 7-5 overall and will be off until Dec. 30 when they play their final non-conference game of the season against Indiana State.

Check out some of the top plays from Thursday night’s victory over the Seawolves below:

HIGHLIGHTS from tonight's W pic.twitter.com/vpUiWWKZlV — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire