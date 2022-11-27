WATCH: Highlights of Michigan State’s win over Oregon

Michigan State squeaked out a close 74-70 win over the Oregon Ducks in their second game of the Phil Knight Invitation. Both teams playing shorthanded, down several key scholarship players, played a knockdown slugfest of a game that the Spartans were able to come out ahead of.

The win, MSU’s fourth of the season, showed how resilient the Tom Izzo’s team is this year and also featured a breakout performance from sophomore Pierre Brooks.

You can watch highlights from the game via Michigan State basketball’s Twitter page:

Found a way. HIGHLIGHTS 🎥 pic.twitter.com/3Z3vIrYSR4 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 26, 2022

More Basketball!

