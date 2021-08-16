WATCH: Highlights from Michigan State’s scrimmage on Saturday
Michigan State football is less than three weeks away.
The Spartans are continuing to prepare for the 2021 season, and that included an intrasquad scrimmage at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Michigan State Football’s social media team provided clips from the scrimmage so fans could get a little taste of what’s to come later this season. It might not be much — but it’s at least got me pumped up for the season to get going.
Check out this short clip of highlights from the scrimmage posted by Michigan State’s official Twitter account:
“When the lights come on, what are you gonna do?” ~@Coach_mtucker #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/lzoUXNxBXB
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 15, 2021
Michigan State officially opens the 2021 season on Sept. 3 against Northwestern. That game will kickoff at 9 p.m. EDT and be televised on ESPN.
