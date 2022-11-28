WATCH: Highlights from Michigan State’s close win against Portland

Michigan State was able to hold off a very pesky Portland Pilots team to win the fifth place game of the Phil Knight Invitational 78-77 on Sunday. Portland was a very game opponent for the Spartans, showing that they are capable of playing on the big stage. Prior to the matchup with MSU, the Pilots dominated Villanova and gave No. 1 North Carolina a scare in their opening round matchup.

Michigan State was able to hold off the upset minded opponent, and came away with a 78-77 victory, securing a 2-1 record in the invitational.

You can watch highlights of Michigan State’s win via MSU basketball’s Twitter page:

Last one in the PKI. HIGHLIGHTS 📹 pic.twitter.com/pGS5b92Amh — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 28, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Basketball!

WATCH: Portland basketball coach has outburst at conclusion of game with MSU

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire