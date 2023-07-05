WATCH: Highlights from latest MSU commit, 3-star CB Justin Denson
The top player from Rhode Island in the 2024 class is going to be a Spartan.
Three-star cornerback Justin Denson announced on Tuesday night that he has committed to Michigan State. Denson picked Michigan State over Oklahoma, Florida, Texas A&M and Alabama.
Denson ranks as the No. 57 cornerback and No 613 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1 player from Rhode Island.
Get to know Denson a little bit better by watching highlights from his junior season below:
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.
More Football!
Michigan State football lands highly coveted Rhode Island defensive back
Rankings MSU football's future non-conference opponents from least to most intriguing
MSU target, 3-star CB Justin Denson receives All-American Bowl invite