Watch Highlights of Kyle Hamilton’s Second NFL Season

2023 was a great year for current Baltimore Ravens and former Notre Dame great Kyle Hamilton in the NFL.

Hamilton started 15 games for the Ravens as Baltimore won the AFC North and had the best regular season record in the AFC. He also recorded 81 tackles, three sacks, and interception (pick-six), and was credited with defending 13 passes.

Hamilton was named an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler for his efforts and some even thought he should have had his name in consideration for the NFL’s defensive player of the year award.

As the NFL fills the void until training camp opens and preseason games begin, they shared a short video of Hamilton’s 2023 highlights on social media Sunday. Take a watch below and see what every Notre Dame football observer from 2019-2021 saw coming long ago.

.@kyledhamilton_'s second season in the league was a memorable one 👏 pic.twitter.com/9sc4qADVIw — NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2024

How he fell all the way to the Ravens because of a disappointing 40-time will always confuse me but to their credit they didn’t overthink it like so many others and are now reaping the reward.

NFL: NFL Draft-Red Carpet Arrivals

April 28, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada; Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with his mother Jackie Hamilton…

April 28, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada; Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with his mother Jackie Hamilton and girlfriend Reese Damm on the red carpet at the Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

notredame_hamilton_kyle_2

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Syndication: Louisville

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton breaks up a pass intended for Louisville's Dez Fitzpatrick on Sept. 2,…

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton breaks up a pass intended for Louisville's Dez Fitzpatrick on Sept. 2, 2019. Louisvillefootball 19

NCAA Football: New Mexico at Notre Dame

Sep 14, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) dives…

Sep 14, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) dives into the end zone for a touchdown following an interception in the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Louisville

Sep 2, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jason Pass (4) is tackled by Notre…

Sep 2, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jason Pass (4) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive tackle Kyle Hamilton (14) during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

notredame_hamilton_kyle_6

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton does what Kyle Hamilton does -- makes it hard for an opposing offense to…

Kyle Hamilton does what Kyle Hamilton does -- makes it hard for an opposing offense to complete a pass.

Kyle Hamilton

NCAA Football: Navy at Notre Dame

Nov 16, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates…

Nov 16, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates with defensive back Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) after a fourth down stop in the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Nov. 20 vs. Georgia Tech

Notre Dame welcomes Georgia Tech to town for the first time since 2015 for senior day…

Notre Dame welcomes Georgia Tech to town for the first time since 2015 for senior day 2021. Credit: Hyosub Shin

NCAA Football: ACC Championship-Notre Dame at Clemson

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs near Notre Dame safety…

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs near Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the second quarter of the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Virginia Tech: 3-1

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Hamilton, S:

""Everybody is playing except for Hamilton. All of them practiced yesterday. The only one that did…

""Everybody is playing except for Hamilton. All of them practiced yesterday. The only one that did not is Hamilton. Doing a nice job coaching though. I'd rather have him play, but he's done a nice job coaching." Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Navy at Notre Dame

Nov 16, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates…

Nov 16, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates with defensive back Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) after a fourth down stop in the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford

Nov 30, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) jogs…

Nov 30, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) jogs on the field during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford

Nov 30, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reaches for a…

Nov 30, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reaches for a pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton (14) closes in during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina

Nov 27, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Michael Carter…

Nov 27, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Michael Carter (8) runs as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Shayne Simon (33) and safety Kyle Hamilton (14) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: ACC Championship-Notre Dame at Clemson

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) is called…

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) is called for a facemark penalty as he tackles Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Veteran Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 14) gives new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman plenty…

Veteran Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 14) gives new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman plenty of options. Kyle Hamilton

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Florida State

Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish saftey Kyle Hamilton (14) intercepts a…

Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish saftey Kyle Hamilton (14) intercepts a pass past Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) during the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Toledo at Notre Dame

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled…

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) and safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Purdue at Notre Dame

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) is helped up…

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) is helped up after being tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Florida State

Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish saftey Kyle Hamilton (14) intercepts a…

Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish saftey Kyle Hamilton (14) intercepts a pass past Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) during the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) walks…

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) walks with linebacker Paul Moala (13) at halftime of the game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Hamilton was injured and left the game in the first quarter. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: North Carolina at Notre Dame

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) watches…

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) watches warm ups before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

notredame_hamilton_kyle_13

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

BT3A0263-260

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

notredame_hamilton_kyle_12

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

notredame_hamilton_kyle_11

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

notredame_hamilton_kyle_10

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

notredame_hamilton_kyle_7

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

notredame_hamilton_kyle_4

notredame_hamilton_kyle_5

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

notredame_hamilton_kyle

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

notredame_hamilton_kyle_1

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

BT3A0259-256

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Syndication: Indianapolis

Notre Dame freshman Kyle Hamilton's jersey is displayed in the hallway outside Marist School's athletic offices

Notre Dame freshman Kyle Hamilton's jersey is displayed in the hallway outside Marist School's athletic offices Hamilton

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire