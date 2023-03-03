WATCH: Highlights from Keondre Coburn, Moro Ojomo at NFL Combine

Defensive lineman and linebackers participated in drills at the NFL Combine on Thursday.

Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn are both representing Texas for the defensive line group. The duo participated in all on-field drills this afternoon, including the 40-yard dash, vertical leap and 10-yard split among others.

Ojomo appears to be improving his draft stock significantly at the combine. The former Longhorn clocked a 5.04 official 40-yard dash, the seventh-fastest among defensive linemen.

Big-bodied Coburn is having an impressive combine himself. Many NFL draft analysts believe Coburn will be selected around the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is also competing in on-field drills on Thursday, while running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson will have their chance to impress on Sunday.

Here’s a look at a few of Ojomo and Coburn’s highlights from the NFL Combine thus far.

Keondre Coburn first 40 yard dash time pic.twitter.com/uBqUlYpsCt — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 2, 2023

Keondre Coburn running the Four Bag Drill pic.twitter.com/Aq9hyMESQ6 — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 2, 2023

Keondre Coburn in the Run and Club drill pic.twitter.com/o0RcxKAYL6 — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 2, 2023

Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo's attempts at Pass Rush drill pic.twitter.com/pmV9UtIQgs — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 2, 2023

Keondre Coburn run one of the Wave Drill pic.twitter.com/5qbKxEjqUi — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 2, 2023

Keondre Coburn: Run The Hoop pic.twitter.com/S6zERA39hg — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 2, 2023

Moro Ojomo on the rise, here's his Run and Club drill with commentary pic.twitter.com/9Nld3b6wsi — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 2, 2023

Moro Ojomo run one of the Wave Drill pic.twitter.com/4YijBpbRAF — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 2, 2023

Moro Ojomo running the Four Bag Drill pic.twitter.com/ZWTk9kJC7r — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire