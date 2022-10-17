WATCH: Highlights from Kenneth Walker III’s breakout performance for Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III electrified the Michigan State football offense last year, so it hasn’t been a huge surprise for Spartan fans to see Walker start to emerge as a star in the NFL after the injury to Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny.

On Sunday, Walker broke out for the Seahawks and started to get some attention around the country after rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown in the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Even more impressive than the stats, is the impressive highlights he produced in earning those 97 yards, and you can check out all the highlights on the next page:

Kenneth Walker doing what Kenneth Walker does pic.twitter.com/xTW07jnjGL — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) October 16, 2022

