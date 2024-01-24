WATCH: highlights from Kalen DeBoer’s appearance on Pat McAfee Show

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer has been relatively quiet since he was introduced as Nick Saban’s successor. For fans of the program, this is nothing new, as Saban was also pretty quiet. Also akin to Saban, DeBoer appeared on ESPN’s ‘Pat McAfee Show’ today to discuss his new job.

With the offseason being so fresh, there’s only so much that DeBoer can do for the program besides working the recruiting trail. This works in his favor as he’s able to get comfortable in Tuscaloosa, at new facilities with all new people.

He spoke about his transition to being the new Alabama head coach and what’s coming up for the program in the near future, as well as some expectations.

The intro

On players who have hit the portal

"I think in a short amount of time our staff has done an amazing job really getting to know these guys.. Most of the guys that entered the transfer portal were gone before we even had a chance" ~ @KalenDeBoer #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pWIgGugAAA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 24, 2024

On the players still on roster

"The guys that are with us right now are gonna be the heart and soul of this team.. The core of our team is right here and we have a chip on our shoulder" ~ @KalenDeBoer #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Kn0LZFy1T6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 24, 2024

On working with Nick Saban

"I'd be pretty foolish if I didn't lean on Nick Saban.. I appreciate him having his line open for me all the time.. He wants this program to continue to build on what he's done and he wants it to be great"@KalenDeBoer #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/G91DD1nDHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 24, 2024

On being with the Alabama program

"The reception from the fans was really neat for me and my family.. You come to Alabama to be with the very best and compete at the highest level.. That's what I've wanted to do everywhere that I've been" ~ @KalenDeBoer #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FN0kJArZQG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 24, 2024

On what motivates this team

"The nucleus of this team really believe and they're here for a reason.. These guys wanna prove some people right but also prove some people wrong"@KalenDeBoer #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AvY92OtxgD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 24, 2024

On rebuilding (reloading) the roster for 2024

On his unbelievable coaching record

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire