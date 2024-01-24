Advertisement

WATCH: highlights from Kalen DeBoer’s appearance on Pat McAfee Show

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer has been relatively quiet since he was introduced as Nick Saban’s successor. For fans of the program, this is nothing new, as Saban was also pretty quiet. Also akin to Saban, DeBoer appeared on ESPN’s ‘Pat McAfee Show’ today to discuss his new job.

With the offseason being so fresh, there’s only so much that DeBoer can do for the program besides working the recruiting trail. This works in his favor as he’s able to get comfortable in Tuscaloosa, at new facilities with all new people.

He spoke about his transition to being the new Alabama head coach and what’s coming up for the program in the near future, as well as some expectations.

The intro

On players who have hit the portal

On the players still on roster

On working with Nick Saban

On being with the Alabama program

On what motivates this team

On rebuilding (reloading) the roster for 2024

On his unbelievable coaching record

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire