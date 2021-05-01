WATCH: Here are some highlights of the Jags’ new OT Walker Little

When it became clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to be able to acquire Trevor Lawrence, many fans immediately started to hope for more help on the offensive line. They were able to add just that by selecting Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little with the No. 45 overall pick.

While Jags coach Urban Meyer has come out to say he liked the Jags’ starting group of offensive linemen from last season, Walker’s addition certainly does make the unit stronger in terms of depth and it will make camp more interesting. The 6-foot-7, 313 pounder, had first round type potential in 2019 and before, however, he had a season-ending knee injury that caused him to miss the year.

Afterward, in 2020, he opted out, leaving a very limited (but impressive) amount of tape for scouts to evaluate.

Jaguars 2nd RD pick Walker Little career at Stanford: 🔨 Pass block snaps: 680

🔨 QB hits allowed: 4 pic.twitter.com/1JRrL6ORwb — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

Little’s selection didn’t address an immediate need, but the Jags did get a player who excelled in keeping the quarterback upright. Per Pro Football Focus, he only allowed four quarterback hits in 680 snaps. That’s certainly a trend the Jags will hope he continues in the league, but they also have to do their part to develop the former five-star recruit, while he will have to stay healthy on the professional level.

All of that said, here are some highlights of Little when he was with the Cardinals: