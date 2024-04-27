Watch: Highlights, interviews from the week's high school sports action

Apr. 27—Mia Coots struck out 13 batters in a one-hit performance Friday afternoon as the Nokomis softball team claimed a 10-0 six-inning victory over Winslow. Behind the plate, her freshman sister was the one catching. It's a season for which both sisters have been waiting for some time — and they're loving every minute of it.

The Lewiston boys and girls tennis teams both won Monday's rivalry tilts with Edward Little at Lewiston High School.

Kennedy Kimball hit a grand slam and drove in six runs. Brooke Gerry struck out six while keeping her earned-run average at 0.00. And the Eagles beat Gorham, 13-0 in five innings, Friday in a matchup of Class A South contenders.

Despite a loss to defending Class A champion Cape Elizabeth, the Eagles see Friday's matchup was littered with moments that can help propel Messalonskee to its ultimate goal: Returning to — and winning — the Class B final.

It was, as head coach Lee Johnson told his team, an "ugly" victory for the Skowhegan softball team Monday. But at the plate, the River Hawks produced more than enough runs to make sure no harm came from one tough defensive inning.

