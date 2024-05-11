Watch: Highlights, interviews from the week of high school sports action

May 10—The high school sports season is rolling through May, and our sports reporters at the Sun Journal, Central Maine and Press Herald have been busy capturing some highlights and post-game interviews during their travels.

Here's a sample of some our videos from the week.

Also, if you haven't already, sign up for our free Varsity Maine newsletter to stay connected, as well as to see our featured videos.

Edward Little boys' lacrosse gets the best of rival

Andrew Clements scored four of his game-high five goals in the pivotal third quarter to lead the Edward Little boys' lacrosse scored a rare victory over rival Lewiston with a 12-10 victory on Tuesday.

"It feels absolutely amazing to finally, you know, beat Lewiston," Clements said. "I've never beat them in lacrosse. They beat us in a lot of different sports, so this really feels good."

Youth movement in central Maine softball

The central Maine softball scene welcomed two new young coaches this spring, with Bailey Dunphy (Carrabec) and Mariah Dunbar (Madison) taking over programs.

Both young coaches face some challenges, but they've also earned the respect of their players.

Gardiner softball gets its bats rolling in win over Cony

The Tigers won their third straight game after a 12-0 shutout of Cony.

Suffice to say, Gardiner has turned things around after a 2-3 start.

Thornton Academy baseball trying to keep pace in Class A South

The Trojans started just two seniors in a 5-1 victory over South Portland. The teams have met in the Class A South final in each of the last three seasons.

This year, both are trying to keep pace with Falmouth.

"We really just listened to each other"

The Maranacook/Winthrop girls' lacrosse team led wire to wire to pull out a 14-4 victory over Cony.

Players credit good communication for the on-field success.

Copy the Story Link