Watch: Highlights and interviews from Buckfield's softball win over Leavitt

Apr. 23—BUCKFIELD — Junior Carmen Crockett pitched the Buckfield softball team past Leavitt 4-1 on Tuesday.

Crockett struck out 17 batters and allowed only three singles. She struck out 18 batters in Monday's 9-0 win over Carrabec.

The Hornets (2-1) scored first when Kylee Spugnardi walked and later came home on an error.

Spugnardi also had a single. Leavitt's other two hits were by Hailey Turcotte and Madison Dutil.

Buckfield's runs were scored by Cora Brewster and Crockett in the fourth inning, Addison Stevens-Boulanger in the fifth inning and Amelia Hill in the sixth inning.

Brittany Carrier tripled for the Bucks, while Brewster, Crockett, Hill, Stevens-Boulanger and Chloee Bennett each had a single.

Leavitt pitchers Hailey Cyr, Sam Deblois and Abby Albert combined for eight strikeouts.

High school roundup: Edward Little softball rallies to upset Oxford Hills