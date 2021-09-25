Watch: Highlights from Georgia’s 38-0 first half vs. Vanderbilt

We thought No. 2 Georgia would get off to a fast start in Nashville versus Vanderbilt and the Bulldogs did just that in the first half.

UGA leads the Commodores 35-0, with every point coming in the first quarter with J.T. Daniels at quarterback.

It all started with a touchdown rush from freshman tight end Brock Bowers.

Georgia TE Brock Bowers can do it all!!! TOUCHDOWNS DAWGS pic.twitter.com/1k1cn1ufwz — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 25, 2021

And no, you’re not seeing double. Bowers scored another touchdown in the Dawgs’ second possession.

Making it look easy❗️ Watch live on SECNetwork: https://t.co/JgIUPVBVtg pic.twitter.com/z4j1lNQVcY — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 25, 2021

Then it was the Georgia kickoff team in on the action with a fumble recovery that set up a one-yard Zamir White touchdown rush.

Then it was Georgia’s defense in on the action as safety Christopher Smith secured his second interception of the year.

.@cpsmithdb picking up his second INT of the season. Watch live on SECNetwork: https://t.co/JgIUPVkk4G pic.twitter.com/TxFfKyVn6V — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 25, 2021

The next two scores came at the hands of freshman receiver Ladd McConkey, who caught his first career touchdown pass before running for a score on an end-around in consecutive possessions.

Talk about high pointing the football. Watch live on SECNetwork: https://t.co/JgIUPVkk4G pic.twitter.com/AmQmAIrXSu — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 25, 2021

Kicker Jack Podlesny added a 31 yard field goal to make it 38-0 at the half. You can catch the rest of the game live on the SEC Network.