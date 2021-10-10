WATCH: Highlights from Florida’s homecoming win over Vanderbilt

Florida football came away with a homecoming shutout victory on Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores in a matchup that the final score did not quite reflect accurately. Overall, the Gators played a solid game and got a career day out of starting quarterback Emory Jones, but still left a lot to be desired against a significantly inferior foe.

UF ultimately gained 479 yards on offense on 62 total plays split between 298 through the air and 181 on the ground — the latter a surprisingly low number for one of the top rushing offenses in the nation. On the other side of the ball, the defense allowed Vandy 287 yards on 80 total plays, 199 and 88 for passing and rushing, respectively, and was admonished at halftime by coach Dan Mullen before kicking into gear in the second half.

In the end, the Orange and Blue emerged victoriously and even beat the spread thanks to three missed field goals and a touchdown pass that was called back for the Commodores. Take a look at the highlights from Saturday’s 42-0 win in the Swamp below.

Catch the highlights from our 42-0 win over Vanderbilt! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/Nl8jDwCkuR — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 9, 2021

List

5 takeaways from Florida's shutout homecoming win over Vanderbilt

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.