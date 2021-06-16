WATCH: Highlights from first day of Bears minicamp

The Chicago Bears kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, where players took the field before a six-week break ahead of training camp in late July.

Tuesday’s practice featured the return of wide receiver Allen Robinson, who hit the practice field for the first time this offseason, and the noticeable absence of nose tackle Eddie Goldman, whose absence was unexcused.

While there’s been a lot of excitement about rookie quarterback Justin Fields, it was Andy Dalton’s day on Tuesday, where he impressed with a couple of deep passes to speedy wideout Marquise Goodwin.

There were a few videos from the media that made their way online, but the Bears released highlights from Tuesday’s minicamp practice, including one of bombs from Dalton to Goodwin and Fields connecting on a pass with Robinson.

List