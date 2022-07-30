WATCH: Highlights from the first 3 practices of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears kicked off training camp this week at Halas Hall, where there have been no shortage of storylines during these three non-padded practices (read our takeaways from Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3).

While the first two practices were more ramp-up workouts, things finally were kicked up a notch on Friday. So far in camp, quarterback Justin Fields has been showcasing his connection with wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. Meanwhile, it’s rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker who are dominating on defense. They both came away with interceptions of Fields during Friday’s practice, and it looks like they could become true ballhawks for Chicago.

It only took three practices, but we finally have official highlights!

Here’s a look at some highlights from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s practices, which includes Fields making some big throws to Mooney and Kmet, as well as interceptions by Gordon, Brisker and safety Eddie Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire