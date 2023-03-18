Watch: Highlights of new Falcons safety Jessie Bates III

The Atlanta Falcons went on a spending spree to kick off the 2023 free agency period and while they don’t appear to be done just yet, the team surely won’t land a bigger name than safety Jessie Bates III.

On the first day of the legal tampering period, Bates agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Falcons. The former Bengals star brings a play-making presence to Atlanta’s secondary. In 2022, Bates had a career-best four interceptions, and he finished with at least three picks in four of his five NFL seasons.

Watch highlights of Bates from the 2022 season, as shared by the NFL’s Twitter account below.

Plays like these made Jessie Bates III the fourth-highest paid safety of all-time. 🔥@jlbiii3 ➡️ @atlantafalcons pic.twitter.com/q9ChmG9ffN — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023

