WATCH: Highlights from Eagles’ two joint practices with the Browns
"To get what we want, we got to have days like this". – @brandongraham55 #PHIvsCLE | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/iXcWgHLWcI
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles descended upon Berea, Ohio, on Thursday for two days of joint practices with the Browns before a preseason matchup in Cleveland on Sunday.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts shined throughout the two days of competition, increasing expectations for the 2022 season.
Hurts shined on Friday, completing accurate deep balls to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith during both sessions.
Brandon Graham and the Philadelphia defensive front were active all afternoon during matchups with the Browns’ talented offensive line on defense.
Here are highlights from both days of action.
A.J. Brown mossed Greedy
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
I say again, that Brown is a monster.
🥶#PHIvsCLE | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/QXZJhfqJCG
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2022
Kyzir White is a ball hawk
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
White is going to take Philadelphia’s defense to another level.
That wayyyy.@KyzirWhite8 | #PHIvsCLE | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/M7NTkBzFzK
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2022
Haason Reddick is a weapon
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia’s top pass rusher is primed for a tremendous season and put his pass rush prowess on display all weekend.
̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶i̶v̶e̶ ̶e̶n̶d̶
̶L̶i̶n̶e̶b̶a̶c̶k̶e̶r̶
WEAPON #PHIvsCLE | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/WwhRlMS5ky
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 19, 2022
Iron sharpens Iron
(Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)
Both teams got better, and Philadelphia is ready for a big year.
Thanks for having us, @Browns #PHIvsCLE | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yGTklfS8ft
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 19, 2022
DeVonta Smith will be magical in year 2
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Smith gets lost in A.J. Browns’ shadow at times, and that’s a good thing because he’s going to dominate the opposing team’s No. 2 cornerbacks all season.
Don't blink.@DeVontaSmith_6 | #PHIvsCLE | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/owfbIhL2kU
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 19, 2022
