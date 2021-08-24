WATCH: Highlights from Eagles’ joint practice with the Jets

The Eagles and Jets kicked off the first day of joint practice sessions that’ll run through Wednesday afternoon.

Here are some of the top highlights.

Kenneth Gainwell flashes

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell in action during a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Gainwell will lead the Eagles' running backs in receptions. https://twitter.com/EagleSessions/status/1430197046393384962

Jalen Hurts

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before action against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/EagleSessions/status/1430195721605689350

Steven Nelson vs. Elijah Moore

Philadelphia Eagles' Steven Nelson speaks with members of the media after a joint practice with the New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

https://twitter.com/EagleSessions/status/1430194733247238144

Hurts to Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert speaks with members of the media after a joint practice with the New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

https://twitter.com/EagleSessions/status/1430190388728500232

Quez Watkins injured making leaping catch

New England Patriots' Kyle Dugger, right, blocks a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' Quez Watkins during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

https://twitter.com/JCTSports/status/1430201386067705864

D-Line

Oct 18, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (93) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) lineup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

https://twitter.com/EROCK_Eagles/status/1430176933690626050

1

1