WATCH: Highlights from Eagles’ joint practice with the Patriots

The Eagles and Patriots are at the NovaCare Complex for joint practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday, before Thursday’s second preseason game for both clubs.

Monday’s session featured some highlight-reel catches from both Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins.

Take a look below for the video of the action.

Quez Watkins still making plays

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/JCTSports/status/1427274605077618699

Mailata

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata before action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/LesBowen/status/1427274052415143936

Jalen Reagor makes leaping grab

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 2020 first-round pick is starting to pick up steam. https://twitter.com/Tim_McManus/status/1427276890906238979

Quez-JC Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

https://twitter.com/EagleSessions/status/1427276503360933890

Miles Sanders pass catcher

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

https://twitter.com/EagleSessions/status/1427282414984962050

Jalen Mills is back

New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) steps on the field for an NFL football practice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

https://twitter.com/JamieApody/status/1427295930349494274

