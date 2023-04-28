WATCH: Highlights of Eagles first-round pick Jalen Carter at the University of Georgia

The Eagles traded up with the Bears for the ninth overall pick and selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter on Thursday.

The Eagles sent the 10th overall pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Bears for the No. 9 pick.

The Bears then selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 pick.

A game-wrecking defensive tackle, Carter will provide an immediate impact at defensive tackle alongside former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis.

Here are Carter’s top highlights below!

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire