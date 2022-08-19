WATCH: Highlights from Eagles’ first joint practice with the Browns

In this article:

The Philadelphia Eagles descended upon Berea, Ohio, on Thursday for two days of joint practices with the Browns before a preseason matchup in Cleveland on Sunday.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts shined throughout the day, completing accurate deep balls to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the session opened.

Brandon Graham and the Philadelphia defensive front were active all afternoon during matchups with the Browns’ talented offensive line on defense.

Day two of practices will begin at 2:00 PM EST.

Takeaways and observations from Eagles first joint practice with Browns

10 players to watch during Eagles joint practices with the Browns

5 position battles to watch during Eagles joint practice sessions with the Browns

