WATCH: Highlights of Dolphins first round draft pick Chop Robinson

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Chop Robinson doesn’t exactly have first-round stats. While his measurables at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine jump off the page, his 9.5 sacks in two seasons at Penn State don’t scream star.

The three edge rushers taken before him — Laiatu Latu, Dallas Turner, and Jared Verse — all had at least nine sacks in 2023 alone. Latu had 13.

Fortunately for Dolphins fans hoping to get excited about Robinson, his highlights will probably do the trick. While he didn’t put up big sack numbers, Robinson racked up a ton of pressures during his time with the Nittany Lions.

According to PFF, Robinson was in the game for only 415 pass rushing snaps over his two seasons at Penn State and managed to generate a pressure (sack, hit, or hurry) on 74 of those snaps. That made him one of only a handful of pass rushers in the country to record a win rate above 20 percent in the last two seasons.

Here’s a look at what that relentless pressure looked like on Saturdays:

