WATCH: Highlights of Dolphins 7th-round draft pick Tahj Washington

The Miami Dolphins finished their 2024 NFL draft by double-dipping at the wide receiver position and taking USC’s Tahj Washington in the seventh round.

Despite taking a receiver named Washington a round prior (Virginia’s Malik Washington), the Dolphins added Tahj Washington in hopes of finally finding a reliable third receiving option for Tua Tagovailoa.

Both Washingtons could provide help on another unit too.

“Special teams has always been a part of my game,” Tahj Washington said Saturday. “Gunner on punt, corner on punt return, kickoff returner, [punt] returner, a lot of history in special teams. I love to compete. Anytime I get the opportunity to be on the field, I want to be out there.”

Those qualities are probably the reason the Dolphins picked him with the No. 241 overall selection. But his receiving skills are nothing to scoff at either. As Caleb Williams’ favorite receiver at USC, he put up big numbers in 2023:

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire