WATCH: Highlights of Dolphins 5th-round draft pick Mohamed Kamara

The Colorado State Rams were not very good the last couple years, finishing 3-9 in 2022 and improving to just 5-7 in 2023. But new Miami Dolphins pass rusher Mohamed Kamara did all he could do to make the team relevant.

Despite being the focal point for most opponents facing CSU, Kamara was unblockable for much of his collegiate career.

In his final season with the Rams, he racked up 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. That was after finishing the 2022 season with 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

He earned Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts last season, but still slipped to the fifth round where the Dolphins scooped him up at No. 158 overall.

While the question will be whether he can continue to be a productive player in the NFL, despite being 6’1, his collegiate highlight tape offers a glimpse at the defensive playmaking ability that enticed the Dolphins.

Here’s a look at the havoc Kamara wreaked during the 2023 season:

