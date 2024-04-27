WATCH: Highlights of Dolphins 4th-round draft pick Jaylen Wright

Jaylen Wright was a highlight machine for the Tennessee Volunteers.

The new Miami Dolphins running back, selected with the No. 120 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, averaged 7.4 yards per carry during his junior season before forgoing his senior year. Five times in the last two seasons, he broke free for at least 50 yards.

And like just about every other Dolphins skill-position player, Wright is fast. He put down a 4.38 40-yard dash time at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at 210 pounds.

Wright can absolutely hit the gas when he sees a seam, which could make an exciting pairing with De’Von Achane for the foreseeable future in the Miami backfield.

While the Dolphins weren’t particularly needy at the position with Raheem Mostert already on the team, it might not be long before Wright becomes the team’s featured back. A look at his highlights can get Miami fans excited about that possibility in no time:

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire