WATCH: Highlights of Dolphins 2nd-round draft pick Patrick Paul

The Miami Dolphins used their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul. It was obvious heading into the 2024 NFL Draft that the Dolphins needed to address the offensive line. Many mock drafts had the Dolphins using their first-round pick on a tackle or guard.

This draft class was loaded with offensive linemen, and they were in high demand during the first two rounds. At pick No. 55 overall, Paul was the 12th offensive lineman selected.

According to Pro Football Focus, Paul was on the field for 778 offensive snaps in 12 games last season for the Cougars and allowed just one sack and seven hurries. All of Paul’s snaps the last three seasons were at left tackle, suggesting he will likely start the season behind Terron Armstead.

Paul’s size is the attribute that jumps off the page. He stands at 6’8, 331 pounds and has a wingspan over seven feet. He is a physically imposing lineman who could develop into an exciting player for the Dolphins. Considering Armstead’s injury history, the Dolphins should waste no time getting Paul fundamentally ready to be a quality lineman at the NFL level.

To give fans a glimpse of Paul’s potential, here’s a highlight video of him in action:

