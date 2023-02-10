WATCH: Highlights from DeMarcus Ware’s time with Broncos

DeMarcus Ware has been named a member of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, the NFL announced Thursday evening.

Ware spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, but he had a memorable three-year run with the Broncos that included 21.5 sacks and a victory in Super Bowl 50. Ware probably would have reached the Hall of Fame even without an NFL title, but winning a Super Bowl with Denver certainly improved his resume.

Highlights from Ware’s time with the Broncos can be seen in the above video. You can check out more highlights on YouTube.

