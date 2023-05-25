Watch: Highlights from Day 3 of Falcons OTAs

Each NFL team is allotted 10 OTA sessions, and the Atlanta Falcons concluded their third session of the week on Thursday afternoon. The team is off for the next five days before the second round of OTAs from May 31-June 2.

Atlanta will then wrap up organized team activities the following week (June 6-9). Check out highlights from the Day 3 of Falcons OTAs, as shared by the team’s YouTube channel below.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire