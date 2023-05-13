Watch: Highlights from Day 1 of Falcons rookie camp

Day 1 of rookie minicamp is in the books after Atlanta’s 2023 draft class, led by first-round pick Bijan Robinson, took the field for the first time in a Falcons uniform on Friday.

Atlanta’s video production team was kind enough to treat fans with highlights from the first day of rookie camp. Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Let’s do it again tomorrow!



Rookie Camp Day 1 ✅ pic.twitter.com/ATTXpakCSq — Red Stallions (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2023

As of Friday, four of the Falcons’ draft picks — Bijan Robinson, Clark Phillips III, DeMarcco Hellams and Jovaughn Gwyn — have signed their rookie deals That leaves second-round pick Matthew Bergeron and third-round pick Zach Harrison.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire