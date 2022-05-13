WATCH: Highlights from Day 1 of Bucs’ rookie minicamp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first on-field look at this year’s class of first-year players Friday, as they opened their 2022 rookie minicamp.
Among those in attendance were the the Bucs’ eight selections from the 2022 NFL draft, 13 undrafted free agents, and a handful of tryout players hoping to earn the right to return for training camp.
Here’s a collection of highlights from Friday’s action:
#Bucs rookie Punter Jake Camarda with a boot. Muffed by the returner. pic.twitter.com/bGDg3qRj1z
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022
Bucs rookie offensive lineman taking their first NFL steps. #67 2nd Round pick Luke Goedeke is expected to battle for left guard spot. pic.twitter.com/1qxKrVCqnB
— Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) May 13, 2022
Second round draft pick Luke Goedeke is wearing No. 67. He’s expected to challenge for the starting left guard spot. pic.twitter.com/Nulxv88aOS
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 13, 2022
— JoeBucsFan (@JoeBucsFan) May 13, 2022
McCollum and his 4.3 speed…….Meanwhile, OC Byron Leftwich getting a look at the O-Line. pic.twitter.com/2Zjn6hcQEN
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022
Decalon Brooks (No. 49), son of @ProFootballHOF @DBrooks55 is at Bucs rookie camp as a tryout. pic.twitter.com/WUuRiMf1A2
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 13, 2022
#Bucs CB Zyon McCollum (5th round pick) is wearing number 27 at rookie mini-camp. pic.twitter.com/nSD6SA28Vb
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022
#Bucs 2nd round pick Luke Goedeke hitting the pad held up by a teammate in this drill. pic.twitter.com/VBOGzQarJN
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022
Asst. coach Harold Goodwin coaching up the offensive linemen, including Luke Goedeke. He’s wearing 67. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/4FBMFYYS9l
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022
Here’s Bucs second-round pick Luke Goedeke (67) and other OLs going through drills with the offensive line at rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/5u2s5x9TIZ
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 13, 2022
Bucs rookie running back Rachaad White donning the number 29 at minicamp pic.twitter.com/mzgYuZVnjR
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022
First look at Bucs rookie defensive lineman Logan Hall (90) as players go through runs before practice at rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/hOk4nC8fKO
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 13, 2022
#Bucs rookie TE Ko Kieft rocking number 41. pic.twitter.com/vT45t7dQb7
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022
Here’s Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass, one of two tryout players working at QB at Bucs rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/OPr5MbtGRg
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 13, 2022
#Bucs TE Cade Otton is not practicing as recovers from his ankle injury. He’ll be wearing number 88. pic.twitter.com/zLZ7WQaiG7
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022
#Bucs 2nd round pick (33rd overall) Logan Hall interacting with Tom Moore during warmups at rookie mini-camp. He’s wearing number 90 at the moment. pic.twitter.com/CKDoJrqu8h
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022
