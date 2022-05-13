WATCH: Highlights from Day 1 of Bucs’ rookie minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first on-field look at this year’s class of first-year players Friday, as they opened their 2022 rookie minicamp.

Among those in attendance were the the Bucs’ eight selections from the 2022 NFL draft, 13 undrafted free agents, and a handful of tryout players hoping to earn the right to return for training camp.

Here’s a collection of highlights from Friday’s action:

#Bucs rookie Punter Jake Camarda with a boot. Muffed by the returner. pic.twitter.com/bGDg3qRj1z — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022

Bucs rookie offensive lineman taking their first NFL steps. #67 2nd Round pick Luke Goedeke is expected to battle for left guard spot. pic.twitter.com/1qxKrVCqnB — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) May 13, 2022

Second round draft pick Luke Goedeke is wearing No. 67. He’s expected to challenge for the starting left guard spot. pic.twitter.com/Nulxv88aOS — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 13, 2022

McCollum and his 4.3 speed…….Meanwhile, OC Byron Leftwich getting a look at the O-Line. pic.twitter.com/2Zjn6hcQEN — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022

Decalon Brooks (No. 49), son of @ProFootballHOF @DBrooks55 is at Bucs rookie camp as a tryout. pic.twitter.com/WUuRiMf1A2 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 13, 2022

#Bucs CB Zyon McCollum (5th round pick) is wearing number 27 at rookie mini-camp. pic.twitter.com/nSD6SA28Vb — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022

#Bucs 2nd round pick Luke Goedeke hitting the pad held up by a teammate in this drill. pic.twitter.com/VBOGzQarJN — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022

Asst. coach Harold Goodwin coaching up the offensive linemen, including Luke Goedeke. He’s wearing 67. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/4FBMFYYS9l — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022

Here’s Bucs second-round pick Luke Goedeke (67) and other OLs going through drills with the offensive line at rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/5u2s5x9TIZ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 13, 2022

Bucs rookie running back Rachaad White donning the number 29 at minicamp pic.twitter.com/mzgYuZVnjR — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022

First look at Bucs rookie defensive lineman Logan Hall (90) as players go through runs before practice at rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/hOk4nC8fKO — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 13, 2022

Here’s Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass, one of two tryout players working at QB at Bucs rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/OPr5MbtGRg — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 13, 2022

#Bucs TE Cade Otton is not practicing as recovers from his ankle injury. He’ll be wearing number 88. pic.twitter.com/zLZ7WQaiG7 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022

#Bucs 2nd round pick (33rd overall) Logan Hall interacting with Tom Moore during warmups at rookie mini-camp. He’s wearing number 90 at the moment. pic.twitter.com/CKDoJrqu8h — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 13, 2022

