WATCH: Highlights from Day 1 of Bucs’ rookie minicamp

Luke Easterling
·2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first on-field look at this year’s class of first-year players Friday, as they opened their 2022 rookie minicamp.

Among those in attendance were the the Bucs’ eight selections from the 2022 NFL draft, 13 undrafted free agents, and a handful of tryout players hoping to earn the right to return for training camp.

Here’s a collection of highlights from Friday’s action:

