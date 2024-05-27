Watch highlights of Commanders rookie WR Luke McCaffrey

The Washington Commanders entered the offseason knowing they needed to add more at wide receiver. Washington lost Curtis Samuel in free agency, which was expected, and signed veterans Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd.

The Commanders also re-signed Jamison Crowder. However, neither of the three veterans moves the needle as an impact wide receiver.

So, it was no surprise that Washington came out of the 2024 NFL draft with a wide receiver. The Commanders had nine picks in what was considered a deep wide receiver class. Instead of using one of its three second-round picks on a wideout, Washington used pick No. 100 — acquired from the 49ers in the Chase Young trade — to select Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.

Here’s McCaffrey in action:

Even more highlights from McCaffrey’s college days:

The younger brother of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is a former college quarterback who has only been playing wide receiver for two years. Since rookie minicamp and throughout the first two weeks of OTAs, the 6-foot-2 McCaffrey has made positive impressions.

The Commanders hope McCaffrey and fellow rookie, quarterback Jayden Daniels, connect for touchdowns for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire