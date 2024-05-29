Watch highlights of Commanders rookie LB Jordan Magee

For several years, the Washington Commanders have largely neglected the linebacker position. This was a curious decision, considering the former head coach (Ron Rivera) and defensive coordinator (Jack Del Rio) were longtime ex-NFL linebackers.

General manager Adam Peters and new head coach Dan Quinn took one look at the previous linebacker room and knew it needed an overhaul. Jamin Davis is back, but even his role is uncertain.

On the first two days of free agency, the Commanders struck deals with Frankie Luvu (Carolina) and future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner. Luvu has been named as one of the NFL’s best signings, while Wagner will wear many hats for Washington. In addition to being a terrific player, Wagner’s leadership is exactly what this new regime needs to show a retooled roster.

In the 2024 NFL draft, the Commanders chose a linebacker for the future in Jordan Magee from Temple. Magee was a three-year starter for the Owls, leading the team in tackles during his final two seasons. Magee has average size (6-foot-1, 228) and excellent speed, but his college production and playing style made him an ideal pick for Quinn and Washington.

Remember when new defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said the following:

“The way that we live is not for everybody,” Whitt said. “It’s not. We’re going to run and put our bodies on people in a violent manner.”

That fits Magee to a tee. He can immediately help on special teams and push for a more significant role in the future.

Here are some of Magee’s college highlights.

And more:

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire