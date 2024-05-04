Watch highlights of new Commanders CB Mike Sainristil

Former Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil lasted until the No. 50 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, going to the Washington Commanders.

Since last Friday night, Sainristil has been a popular name in NFL circles. Legendary former Alabama coach Nick Saban called Sainristil “pound for pound,” the best player in the draft. Others have projected immediate success for Sainristil, who began his college career as a wide receiver.

Saban knows football — especially defensive football.

Sainristil picked off six passes last season for the Wolverines, who would win the national championship. It was only his second full season as a cornerback.

In addition to being an outstanding player, Sainristil has also been called the heart and soul of Michigan’s team. He is a strong leader beloved by his teammates.

Sainristil can be a culture-changing player on — and off the field — for the Commanders under GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.

Now, let’s look at some of Sainristil’s impressive college highlights.

From 2023:

Career highlights:

