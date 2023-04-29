WATCH: Highlights of Colts CB Julius Brents in college

The Indianapolis Colts addressed their biggest need early on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft by selecting Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents with the No. 44 overall pick.

A near-perfect fit for Gus Bradley’s defense, Brents has exceptional length, physicality and athleticism to thrive in zone coverage. He’s not afraid to lay the wood while he has impressive short-area quickness for a player who is 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds.

Despite receovering from offseason wrist surgery, Brents should compete for a starting role on the boundary right away.

Enjoy some highlights of the Day 2 pick from his time at Kansas State:

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire