WATCH: Highlights from Colorado football’s first spring scrimmage

After weeks of watching mostly drills and weight lifting, the Buffaloes finally matched up 11-on-11 on Saturday in Colorado’s first intrasquad scrimmage of the spring.

Refs were provided, the pads were on and plenty of big plays arose from both sides of the ball, including touchdown catches courtesy of Jimmy Horn Jr. and Travis Hunter. If we get more of what was seen on Saturday, the April 22 Black & Gold Day spring game should be quite the show in front of a sold-out Folsom Field.

Check out a few highlights from Colorado’s first intrasquad scrimmage of the spring, courtesy of Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media YouTube Channel:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire