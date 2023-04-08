WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs WR Richie James

The Kansas City Chiefs have landed themselves a new wide receiver in free agency.

On Friday, the team agreed to terms with former New York Giants WR Richie James. A seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, James played collegiately with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. A dynamic receiver and return specialist, James is coming off the most productive season of his NFL career.

He put up some highlight plays during 2022, but he’s also had some special performances at every stop along the way be it the NFL or college. Here’s a look at some of his top highlights throughout his football-playing career:

Middle Tennessee State Highlights (2015-2017)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

via Highlight Creator

49ers Highlights (2018-2020)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Via ATG MVP Sports Highlights

Note: James spent the 2021 season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

New York Giants Highlights (2022)

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

via Giants Galaxy.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire