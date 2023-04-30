WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

The Kansas City Chiefs landed a new weapon for QB Patrick Mahomes in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Rashee Rice posted a highly-productive four-year career at SMU with 233 receptions for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averaged 13.4 yards per reception during that span, built on a highlight package that is as impressive as any receiver in this draft class. His tape is littered with contested catches, yard-after-catch displays and impressive grabs in the endzone.

Below you’ll find highlights from Rice’s tenure with the SMU Mustangs, along with every 1-on-1 repetition he took at the 2023 Senior Bowl:

Senior Bowl 1-on-1 reps

2022 Highlights

2021 Highlights

2020 Highlights

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire