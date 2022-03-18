WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to add a new wide receiver, with JuJu Smith-Schuster agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with the team.

A second-round draft pick out of USC by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, Smith-Schuster has spent his last five seasons doing battle in the AFC North. During that span, he’s appeared in 66 games (incl. playoffs), making 54 starts. He’s caught 344 receptions for 4,043 yards and 28 touchdowns in that span, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 after posting nearly 1,500 yards receiving.

After battling injury in 2021 in Pittsburgh, the 25-year-old receiver is getting a chance to start fresh in Kansas City, catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Here’s a look back at some of the success he’s had throughout his NFL career in Pittsburgh and at USC before entering the NFL.

2021-2022 highlights

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2020-2021 highlights

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2018-2019 highlights

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

USC Highlights

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2016:

2015:

1

1