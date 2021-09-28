WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs WR Josh Gordon
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs have a new wide receiver after Josh Gordon passed his physical and officially signed with the team on Tuesday.
Gordon was originally a supplemental draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 NFL draft. After leading the NFL in receiving in 2013 he looked like a star in the making, but his career quickly turned into a PSA about wasted talent. He missed 100’s of snaps due to suspensions, mostly under the NFL’s policy pertaining to substance abuse.
The 30-year-old receiver is getting a chance to start fresh in Kansas City with one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Can he recapture his performance from his glory days?
Below you’ll find highlights from Gordon beginning with his time at Baylor all the way through his time with Fan Controlled Football leagues Zappers:
Baylor highlights
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2010 Baylor Highlights:
Browns highlights
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Various Cleveland Browns Highlights:
Old Josh Gordon highlights cause fook itpic.twitter.com/h5nhrMdCOn
— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 25, 2021
2013 Season Highlights:
Patriots highlights
AP Photo/Steven Senne
2018 Weeks 4-10 Highlights
Seahawks highlights
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks 2019 Season Highlights
Zappers
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Zappers Debut Highlights
1
1