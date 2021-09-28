WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs WR Josh Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new wide receiver after Josh Gordon passed his physical and officially signed with the team on Tuesday.

Gordon was originally a supplemental draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 NFL draft. After leading the NFL in receiving in 2013 he looked like a star in the making, but his career quickly turned into a PSA about wasted talent. He missed 100’s of snaps due to suspensions, mostly under the NFL’s policy pertaining to substance abuse.

The 30-year-old receiver is getting a chance to start fresh in Kansas City with one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Can he recapture his performance from his glory days?

Below you’ll find highlights from Gordon beginning with his time at Baylor all the way through his time with Fan Controlled Football leagues Zappers:

Baylor highlights

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2010 Baylor Highlights:

Browns highlights

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Various Cleveland Browns Highlights:

Old Josh Gordon highlights cause fook itpic.twitter.com/h5nhrMdCOn — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 25, 2021

2013 Season Highlights:

Patriots highlights

AP Photo/Steven Senne

2018 Weeks 4-10 Highlights

Seahawks highlights

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks 2019 Season Highlights

Zappers

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Zappers Debut Highlights

1

1